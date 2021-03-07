Advertisement

Cyclist killed in Sylvania Twp. crash

A cyclist was hit by a car that veered left of center on Bancroft
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a cyclist was hit by a car in Sylvania Twp. Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened about 11:30 in the 7300 block of W. Bancroft St. west of McCord.

According to State Troopers, a 35-year-old man was driving westbound on Bancroft when he crossed the centerline, and the eastbound lane, hitting a bicyclist that was going in the opposite direction. Troopers say the bicyclist, Robert Rausch, 51, from Toledo was thrown from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who allegedly hit the bicyclist was not hurt. State troopers say the impairment is a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending following the completion of the investigation.

