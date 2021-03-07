Lobbying for anti-hazing legislation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday afternoon, the North American Interfraternity Conference, the national trade association of college fraternities, released a statement about the alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at BGSU on March 4th that left sophomore Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) pledge Stone Foltz hospitalized in critical condition.

According to an update from the Foltz family attorney, Sean Alto, 20-year old Foltz is undergoing the process of organ donation.

While the circumstances surrounding this incident at Bowling Green State is still under investigation, we must be clear that hazing is a betrayal of the fraternal vows to which every member commits and has no place on campus. When hard alcohol is added to the mix, it is a formula for tragedy. The North American Interfraternity Conference is partnered with Kathleen Wiant whose son Collin died in 2018 at Ohio University and other parents of hazing victims to educate about hazing and advocate for stronger laws. Our efforts include advancing the END ALL Hazing Act in Congress and making hazing a felony through state legislation including Collin’s Law now before the Ohio State Legislature.

Kathleen Wiant spoke with 13abc regarding the situation at BGSU. She says her husband was in PIKE, the same fraternity Foltz was pledging, and that, and this is another story similar to the loss of their son that hits especially close to home.

