One man found dead in Toledo house fire

Firefighters found the man inside the home
A man was found dead in a house fire Sunday.
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was found dead in a house fire early Sunday morning, according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters arrived to a home in the 4600 block of Burnham Avenue around midnight.

Firefighters spent several hours there investigating.

There is still no official word on the cause of death or the identity of the man.

