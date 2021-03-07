One man found dead in Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was found dead in a house fire early Sunday morning, according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters arrived to a home in the 4600 block of Burnham Avenue around midnight.

Firefighters spent several hours there investigating.

There is still no official word on the cause of death or the identity of the man.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.