Advertisement

Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against COVID-19 rules

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.

Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place.

Visitors to the Capitol are asked to wear masks, but they’re not required and few Republican lawmakers wear them. A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit mask mandates.

More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus, and nearly 1,900 have died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University officials stating an alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption at a Pi...
CORRECTION: BGSU Pi Kappa Alpha member in critical condition following an alleged incident of alcohol-related hazing
Springfield Twp. accident
Cyclist killed in Sylvania Twp. crash
University officials stating an alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption at a Pi...
BGSU students react to alleged alcohol related fraternity hazing
A tow truck pulls a red pickup out of the water in Maumee.
Person of interest arrested after manhunt in Maumee
One man shot on Danberry Street in Toledo.
One person taken to hospital following shooting in Toledo

Latest News

3/6: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
Bowling Green State University's campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
BGSU suspends Greek life social events both on and off-campus until further notice
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd’s death
The Biden White House's America Rescue Plan gets through the Senate on a partisan vote.
Senate passes stimulus bill