The Blade to eliminate Wednesday newspaper delivery

Print delivery will remain available Thursdays and Sundays
(WTVG)
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Blade is slicing another day off its paper route.

Starting the week of March 8, 2021, the longtime daily newspaper in Toledo will no longer deliver print versions to subscribers on Wednesdays. The move comes as the news organization shifts toward electronic delivery through its website and app.

According to an article published in the Sunday, March 7, 2021, edition of The Blade, the elimination of Wednesday delivery leaves at-home subscribers with physical newspapers on Thursdays and Sundays. Every other day of the week will now be fully online.

If you have a paid subscription, you can read the full article about the upcoming change by logging into your account at ToledoBlade.com.

