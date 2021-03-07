The Blade to eliminate Wednesday newspaper delivery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Blade is slicing another day off its paper route.

Starting the week of March 8, 2021, the longtime daily newspaper in Toledo will no longer deliver print versions to subscribers on Wednesdays. The move comes as the news organization shifts toward electronic delivery through its website and app.

Starting this week, The Blade will eliminate Wednesday print delivery as the newspaper continues its focus on e-delivery and digital publishing. The Blade will continue to publish seven days a week with the eBlade, a full and complete e-delivered paper. https://t.co/6s3zM0AD32 — The Blade (@toledonews) March 7, 2021

According to an article published in the Sunday, March 7, 2021, edition of The Blade, the elimination of Wednesday delivery leaves at-home subscribers with physical newspapers on Thursdays and Sundays. Every other day of the week will now be fully online.

