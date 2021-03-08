2100 without power in Toledo due to underground power line

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 2,000 people are without power in the Scott Park area of Toledo. According to a spokesperson from Toledo Edison, the outage is due to an issue with an underground power line.

Crews from the power company are working to find the source of the issue and they say they expect the power to the restored by about 4 PM.

