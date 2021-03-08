Advertisement

2100 without power in Toledo due to underground power line

Crews from the power company are working to find the source of the issue and they say they expect the power to the restored by about 4 PM.
Toledo Edison expects power to be restored by 4 PM.
Toledo Edison expects power to be restored by 4 PM.(Toledo Edison)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 2,000 people are without power in the Scott Park area of Toledo. According to a spokesperson from Toledo Edison, the outage is due to an issue with an underground power line.

Crews from the power company are working to find the source of the issue and they say they expect the power to the restored by about 4 PM.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
BGSU student dies following alleged hazing incident
A man was found dead in a house fire Sunday.
One man found dead in Toledo house fire
Sylvania Twp. accident
Cyclist killed in Sylvania Twp. crash
The Blade to eliminate Wednesday newspaper delivery
Bowling Green State University's campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
BGSU suspends Greek life social events both on and off-campus until further notice

Latest News

Ohio vaccine eligibility expands
Ohio vaccine eligibility expands
Governor DeWine
Ohio expands vaccine eligibility starting Thursday
Junction Coalition works hard to bring funding to neighbor thanks to Promedica and Owen's...
Home makeovers on the way for Junction Neighborhood
Ohio launches new COVID-19 vaccine appointment tool.
Ohio’s vaccine scheduling tool goes live