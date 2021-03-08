Advertisement

Biden to deliver first prime time address Thursday

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is set to make his first prime time address this week.

The White House press secretary announced Monday the president will speak to the nation Thursday night.

He will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown.

According to the White House, Biden will remember the lives lost and the sacrifices made during the pandemic but also talk about getting the country back to normal.

March 11 is significant because on that day last year, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic.

Then-President Donald Trump addressed the nation a few hours later and announced new measures to confront the public health crisis.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
BGSU student dies following alleged hazing incident
A man was found dead in a house fire Sunday.
One man found dead in Toledo house fire
Sylvania Twp. accident
Cyclist killed in Sylvania Twp. crash
The Blade to eliminate Wednesday newspaper delivery
Bowling Green State University's campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
BGSU suspends Greek life social events both on and off-campus until further notice

Latest News

The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on...
Kenneth Walker: Charges dropped permanently against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend
Ohio vaccine eligibility expands
Ohio vaccine eligibility expands
LIVE: Biden remarks at International Women's Day event
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Explosive Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across globe