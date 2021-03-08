Hancock Co. mass COVID vaccination set for this week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Registration is underway for Hancock County’s first mass vaccination site.

Over 2,000 vaccinations will be available Saturday, March 13th from 8 am to 4 pm at the University of Findlay Koehler Center.

There will also be 500 vaccine appointments available on Thursday. This is the first time Hancock County has received more than 500 vaccines at a time to get people protected.

Hancock County has not taken part in online registration to date, choosing to do a call-in system. The number to call to make an appointment is 419-424-7105.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.