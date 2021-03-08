Advertisement

Hancock Co. mass COVID vaccination set for this week

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Registration is underway for Hancock County’s first mass vaccination site.

Over 2,000 vaccinations will be available Saturday, March 13th from 8 am to 4 pm at the University of Findlay Koehler Center.

There will also be 500 vaccine appointments available on Thursday. This is the first time Hancock County has received more than 500 vaccines at a time to get people protected.

Hancock County has not taken part in online registration to date, choosing to do a call-in system. The number to call to make an appointment is 419-424-7105.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
BGSU student dies following alleged hazing incident
A man was found dead in a house fire Sunday.
One man found dead in Toledo house fire
Sylvania Twp. accident
Cyclist killed in Sylvania Twp. crash
The Blade to eliminate Wednesday newspaper delivery
Jovon Porter died from his injuries suffered in a shooting on Tuesday, March 2.
Man dies after being found shot in car near Toledo Hospital

Latest News

Otsego earns State Compass Award for financial literacy program
Otsego earns State Compass Award for financial literacy program
Senate passed amendment to unemployment benefits.
Backlog in pandemic unemployment leaves Ohioans anxiously waiting
The day has been celebrated for more than a century
International Women's Day 2021
Backlog in pandemic unemployment leaves Ohioans anxiously waiting
Backlog in pandemic unemployment leaves Ohioans anxiously waiting