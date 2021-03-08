Advertisement

Home makeovers on the way for Junction Neighborhood

1.5 Million dollar project is set to revitalize the neighborhood.
Junction Coalition works hard to bring funding to neighbor thanks to Promedica and Owen's...
Junction Coalition works hard to bring funding to neighbor thanks to Promedica and Owen's Corning.(Ashley Bornancin)
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Home Rescue Program is giving a facelift to the Junction Neighborhood with funding to revitalize homes and stabilize the neighborhood. Thanks to community programs and the Junction Coalition, the neighborhood is receiving additional funding for rehabilitation from ProMedica and Owen’s Corning.

“To be able to have someone look down and try to give me a lift above, I’m very very grateful,” said Cathy, the first homeowner to benefit from the Home Rescue project.

Cathy is just one of the recipients receiving home repairs in the distressed neighborhood thanks to the new $1.5 million multi-year program that will bring homes in the neighborhood up to code through safety and lead repairs.

“If you can develop programs like this that development neighborhoods, that increase property value, that re-engage a sense of community pride, well then that helps fight crime, that helps keep people in neighborhoods, it helps boost the tax base,” said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

Organizers said the goal is to revitalize 40 homes in the next 18 months.

“It’s no more just going and sitting and talking, let’s do the work,” said Alicia Smith, the Community Liason for Junction Coalition. “I grew up here, stayed here and my grandma made that investment in me, so it’s important to make that investment in our community.”

The funding will cover repairs ranging from $54,000 to $82,000 per home to bring them up to standard, administered by the Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.

“This little stretch of this neighborhood will be that much safer when this home is converted under this program,” said Kapszukiewicz. “We just have to do more of that and more of that and slowly but surely we will have the sort of community we all want.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
BGSU student dies following alleged hazing incident
A man was found dead in a house fire Sunday.
One man found dead in Toledo house fire
Sylvania Twp. accident
Cyclist killed in Sylvania Twp. crash
The Blade to eliminate Wednesday newspaper delivery
Bowling Green State University's campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
BGSU suspends Greek life social events both on and off-campus until further notice

Latest News

Ohio launches new COVID-19 vaccine appointment tool.
Ohio’s vaccine scheduling tool goes live
Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz speaks at Home Rescue program announcement.
Toledo Home Rescue Program [FULL]
Jovon Porter died from his injuries suffered in a shooting on Tuesday, March 2.
Man dies after being found shot in car near Toledo Hospital
Toledo Police have confirmed there are responding to a shooting at 1500 Nevada Monday evening.
Second victim in Nevada St. shooting dies from injuries