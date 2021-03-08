Home makeovers on the way for Junction Neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Home Rescue Program is giving a facelift to the Junction Neighborhood with funding to revitalize homes and stabilize the neighborhood. Thanks to community programs and the Junction Coalition, the neighborhood is receiving additional funding for rehabilitation from ProMedica and Owen’s Corning.

“To be able to have someone look down and try to give me a lift above, I’m very very grateful,” said Cathy, the first homeowner to benefit from the Home Rescue project.

Cathy is just one of the recipients receiving home repairs in the distressed neighborhood thanks to the new $1.5 million multi-year program that will bring homes in the neighborhood up to code through safety and lead repairs.

“If you can develop programs like this that development neighborhoods, that increase property value, that re-engage a sense of community pride, well then that helps fight crime, that helps keep people in neighborhoods, it helps boost the tax base,” said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

Organizers said the goal is to revitalize 40 homes in the next 18 months.

“It’s no more just going and sitting and talking, let’s do the work,” said Alicia Smith, the Community Liason for Junction Coalition. “I grew up here, stayed here and my grandma made that investment in me, so it’s important to make that investment in our community.”

The funding will cover repairs ranging from $54,000 to $82,000 per home to bring them up to standard, administered by the Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.

“This little stretch of this neighborhood will be that much safer when this home is converted under this program,” said Kapszukiewicz. “We just have to do more of that and more of that and slowly but surely we will have the sort of community we all want.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.