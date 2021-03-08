Advertisement

Man dies after being found shot in car near Toledo Hospital

Police are investigating a crash on ProMedica Pkwy involving a gunshot victim.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 29-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in a shooting Tuesday in Toledo.

Toledo Police officers responded to the shooting around 2:16 p.m. Tuesday, where they found Jovon Porter suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital.

On Monday, TPD announced Porter has died from his injuries.

No one has been arrested or charged with the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

