Many hope International Women’s Day lessons are practiced every day

The special day has been celebrated for more than a century.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - International Women’s Day was started more than a century ago. It’s a time to raise awareness, continue the fight to make changes, and celebrate accomplishments. This year’s theme was Choose to Challenge.

The annual event was Monday, but many argue it is much more than a day on the calendar. Dr. Sarah Rainey-Smithback, Associate Professor and Interim Director of The Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies Program at BGSU, says she’s hopeful that conversations that spark action keep the fight for gender equality moving forward in generations to come.

“The first step is looking back at how we are implicated in the system, reflecting on that meaningfully, and trying to make changes in our own practices,” says Rainey-Smithback. “That’s the first step.”

One of the most famous feminists of our time is Gloria Steinem. She grew up in Toledo. Steinem is the co-founder of Ms. magazine, and she continues her work today.

