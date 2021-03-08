Advertisement

March 8th Weather Forecast

Very Warm Next 4 Days
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 8, 2021
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny, warm, and breezy today with highs in the middle 60s. Patchy fog is possible tonight with a low near 40. Clouds return to the area on Tuesday with a lake-breeze near the lake. Highs will be in the low 60s for most of the area, but temperatures will fall to the 40s and 50s along the lake. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. There is a good chance of showers and storms on Thursday. Highs return to the 40s by the weekend.

