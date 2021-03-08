Ohio expands vaccine eligibility starting Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced Ohio is expanding vaccine eligibility to include additional groups starting this Thursday.

People with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease become eligible for a coronavirus vaccine under the state’s Phase 1D of the vaccine rollout.

On Thursday the state will also start phase 2B of the rollout. Those ages 50 and older will be able to get a shot.

