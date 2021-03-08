Advertisement

Ohio expands vaccine eligibility starting Thursday

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced Ohio is expanding vaccine eligibility to include additional groups starting this Thursday.

People with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease become eligible for a coronavirus vaccine under the state’s Phase 1D of the vaccine rollout.

On Thursday the state will also start phase 2B of the rollout. Those ages 50 and older will be able to get a shot.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
BGSU student dies following alleged hazing incident
A man was found dead in a house fire Sunday.
One man found dead in Toledo house fire
Sylvania Twp. accident
Cyclist killed in Sylvania Twp. crash
The Blade to eliminate Wednesday newspaper delivery
Bowling Green State University's campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
BGSU suspends Greek life social events both on and off-campus until further notice

Latest News

More people in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 than people who have had the...
CDC provides new guidelines for people fully vaccinated
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Ohio launches new COVID-19 vaccine appointment tool.
Ohio’s vaccine scheduling tool goes live
Experts estimate between 70 and 85 percent of the population must be vaccinated to reach...
Pharmacists step up in vaccination effort