Ohio’s vaccine scheduling tool goes live

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s online COVID-19 vaccine scheduling tool launched Monday.

It’s a central scheduling system for available appointments across providers to be found in one spot. Users need to be eligible under the state’s vaccine rollout to advance through the process and book an appointment.

Once the eligibility questionnaire is completed, users can enter their zip code for a comprehensive list of local providers and easy access for scheduling.

Those who fall into phase 1A-C and phase 2 of the state’s coronavirus vaccine rollout are currently eligible for a shot. The governor is expected to release more information about the vaccine appointment website at his bi-weekly briefing today at 2:00 p.m.

