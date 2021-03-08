Advertisement

Ohio’s vaccine scheduling tool goes live

It’s a website to help users find local providers in one place.
Ohio launches new COVID-19 vaccine appointment tool.
Ohio launches new COVID-19 vaccine appointment tool.(Photo Courtesy of Storyblocks.)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s online COVID-19 vaccine scheduling tool launched Monday.

It’s a central scheduling system for available appointments across providers to be found in one spot. Users need to be eligible under the state’s vaccine rollout to advance through the process and book an appointment.

Once the eligibility questionnaire is completed, users can enter their zip code for a comprehensive list of local providers and easy access for scheduling.

Those who fall into phase 1A-C and phase 2 of the state’s coronavirus vaccine rollout are currently eligible for a shot. The governor is expected to release more information about the vaccine appointment website at his bi-weekly briefing today at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foltz, a sophomore remains hospitalized in critical condition following an alleged...
BGSU student dies following alleged hazing incident
A man was found dead in a house fire Sunday.
One man found dead in Toledo house fire
Sylvania Twp. accident
Cyclist killed in Sylvania Twp. crash
The Blade to eliminate Wednesday newspaper delivery
Bowling Green State University's campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
BGSU suspends Greek life social events both on and off-campus until further notice

Latest News

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz speaks at Home Rescue program announcement.
Toledo Home Rescue Program [FULL]
Jovon Porter died from his injuries suffered in a shooting on Tuesday, March 2.
Man dies after being found shot in car near Toledo Hospital
Toledo Police have confirmed there are responding to a shooting at 1500 Nevada Monday evening.
Second victim in Nevada St. shooting dies from injuries
Registration open for two upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Hancock County