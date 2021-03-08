Registration open for two upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Hancock County

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Registration is now open for two vaccination clinics this week in Hancock County.

The Blanchard Valley Health System will host a mass vaccination clinic from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday at the University of Findlay Koehler Center, North Main Street, Findlay. More than 2,000 doses will be available to the community.

On Thursday, Hancock Public Health will have more than 500 doses available Thursday at 50 North. The clinic will be open to individuals older than 60 along with individuals with medical conditions and occupations outlined in the State of Ohio’s Phase 1B and 1C vaccination program.

To register, call Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7105 and select option 1 for COVID-19 Vaccine information and scheduling. Individuals will be screened and given an

appointment at that time. A caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of a patient.

To learn more about the vaccination clinics within our region, as well as the involvement of BVHS in the process, please visit bvhsvaccineconnect.com.

