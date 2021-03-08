Second victim in Nevada St. shooting dies from injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second man involved in a shooting last week on Nevada St. has died from his injuries.

David Misch was shot during the incident. On Monday, Toledo Police released information that Misch had died from his injuries.

Misch’s death, along with that of Brad Keel, is considered homicides, according to TPD.

Toledo Police are searching for Mathew Garcia, left, and Brandon Lampros in connection with a shooting on Nevada that left one man dead and another critically injured on Monday, March 1. (WTVG)

One of the suspects wanted in the shooting, Brandon Lampros has turned himself in to authorities. The second suspect, Mathew Garcia is still at large.

Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

