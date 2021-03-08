Woman accused of Nov. stabbing in Toledo alley enters guilty plea

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman accused of stabbing a man during an argument in November entered a guilty plea on Monday.

Shemeka Jackson, 26, had previously entered a not guilty plea to a felonious assault charge from the Nov. 16 incident.

Jackson will be sentenced on April 15.

According to court documents, authorities say Jackson stabbed the victim in the back in the alley behind the 1600 block of Campbell.

Court documents said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries but survived the stabbing.

