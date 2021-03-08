Advertisement

Woman accused of Nov. stabbing in Toledo alley enters guilty plea

Shemeka Jackson is accused of stabbing a man in the back on Monday, Nov. 16.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman accused of stabbing a man during an argument in November entered a guilty plea on Monday.

Shemeka Jackson, 26, had previously entered a not guilty plea to a felonious assault charge from the Nov. 16 incident.

Jackson will be sentenced on April 15.

According to court documents, authorities say Jackson stabbed the victim in the back in the alley behind the 1600 block of Campbell.

Court documents said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries but survived the stabbing.

