Advertisement

74-year-old man killed in Phoenix attack; his family calls it a hate crime

By KPHO/KTVK staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) - The family of a 74-year-old Asian man who was killed believes he was the victim of a hate crime.

Police have a suspect in custody but said they don’t have evidence of that motive.

Phoenix Police said Juanito Falcon was walking when a man attacked him for no apparent reason. His family says they want justice.

“I’m deeply sad. I’m scared, and I’m devastated, and of course I feel angry,” Jacklyn Lozada said.

She describes her uncle as kind and charismatic. She can’t imagine why anyone would attack him.

“You took a very special person away from us, and he had so many more years to give and so much more love,” Lozada said.

Court documents say Marcus Williams punched Juanito Falcon until he fell to the ground, “striking his head on the pavement.”

The 74-year-old died two days later, and police arrested Williams for second-degree murder.

Although investigators say they don’t have any evidence the victim was targeted for his race, Falcon’s niece, Lysander Lanuza, believes otherwise.

“Being Asian that he is, I believe he was specifically targeted,” she said.

With so many mysteries surrounding Falcon’s death, the family is keeping their focus on the loving legacy he left behind.

“We always felt loved by him. we always felt safe, and he always made us smile,” Lozada said.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU, died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
Bowling Green sophomore dies after alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at fraternity
Governor DeWine
Ohio expands vaccine eligibility starting Thursday
Jovon Porter died from his injuries suffered in a shooting on Tuesday, March 2.
Man dies after being found shot in car near Toledo Hospital
Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
BGSU student dies following alleged hazing incident
Toledo Police have confirmed there are responding to a shooting at 1500 Nevada Monday evening.
Second victim in Nevada St. shooting dies from injuries

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, the Kia logo is displayed on a sign at the 2019...
Kia recalls nearly 380K vehicles for fire risk
Toledo Fire and Rescue battle house fire on Peak Avenue Monday night.
Family displaced, dog dies in Toledo house fire
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
UK palace silence on Harry, Meghan allegations adds to furor
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is seen on a car...
Nissan recalling 854K Sentra cars to fix brake light problem