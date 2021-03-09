Advertisement

Additional charges filed against women accused of Food Town purse robbery

JolayStatin, left, and Yasmen Crow are charged for allegedly robbing an elderly woman in a...
JolayStatin, left, and Yasmen Crow are charged for allegedly robbing an elderly woman in a grocery store parking lot.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Additional charges have been filed against two women accused of robbing an elderly woman in a Toledo grocery store parking lot.

Yasmen Crow and Jolay Statin were charged with receiving stolen property, Toledo Police announced on Tuesday. The two had been already charged with robbery with an attempt to inflict or threaten serious physical harm on another.

Toledo Police are looking for two suspects that stole an elderly woman's purse.
Toledo Police are looking for two suspects that stole an elderly woman's purse.(WTVG)

They appeared in court on Monday, where both had their bonds set at $100,000, and both were ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Crow and Statin are due back in court on March 15.

According to authorities, a detective who was collecting evidence for robbing an elderly victim at the Food Town on March 3 located additional credit cards that did not belong to either suspect. The detective followed up with the name on the credit cards and she said her purse had been stolen from the Food Town parking lot on Feb. 27, but she did not report it. Surveillance video from Feb. 27 showed the felony theft.

Crow and Statin were originally charged after Food Town surveillance video showed them robbing an elderly woman on March 3, dragging her to the ground as they stole her purse.

