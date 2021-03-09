Boil advisory issued for area of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory has been issued for Toledo residents on W. Northgate Pkwy. from Bennett Rd. to Goodward Ave. The advisory is set to expire at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, because of a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination. The only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing your water, which is underway.

Run cold water taps to flush lines, then boil water for drinking and cooking.

Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking by running cold faucets for at least 3 minutes. Boil the water for 3 minutes and cool before using (or use bottled water). Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making formula, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until this advisory expires. You may resume normal tap water use at that time unless notified that the advisory is extended. If your water appears discolored, avoid washing clothes or using the hot water taps until you have run the cold water faucets and the water clears.

Questions can be directed to Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020. Facilities licensed by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department only may call 419-213-4100 and select Option 3 for additional information during regular business hours. Those facilities should contact Engage Toledo during evenings and weekends.

