Catholic Sisters hosting food drive on Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Catholic Sisters in northwest Ohio are joining a nationwide effort to help those in need with a “Stuff the Truck” event. They’re asking for the community’s help collecting items to donate to the Toledo Seagate Food Bank.

It’s an initiative to raise awareness about food insecurity and its underlying causes during Catholic Sisters Week.

They’re collecting donations at Walt Churchill’s Market in Maumee on Friday. It runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and they’re accepting all non-perishable food items.

“All women religious find it imperative to help their communities in any way they can, and we challenge the Toledo area to help us in this national effort to end hunger,” a statement from the Sisters of Notre Dame Toledo read.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.