Advertisement

Catholic Sisters hosting food drive on Friday

Sisters are giving back to the community in honor of the Catholic Sisters Week.
Catholic Sisters throughout northwest Ohio are hosting a food drive on Friday.
Catholic Sisters throughout northwest Ohio are hosting a food drive on Friday.(WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Catholic Sisters in northwest Ohio are joining a nationwide effort to help those in need with a “Stuff the Truck” event. They’re asking for the community’s help collecting items to donate to the Toledo Seagate Food Bank.

It’s an initiative to raise awareness about food insecurity and its underlying causes during Catholic Sisters Week.

They’re collecting donations at Walt Churchill’s Market in Maumee on Friday. It runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and they’re accepting all non-perishable food items.

“All women religious find it imperative to help their communities in any way they can, and we challenge the Toledo area to help us in this national effort to end hunger,” a statement from the Sisters of Notre Dame Toledo read.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU, died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
Bowling Green sophomore dies after alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at fraternity
Governor DeWine
Ohio expands vaccine eligibility starting Thursday
Jovon Porter died from his injuries suffered in a shooting on Tuesday, March 2.
Man dies after being found shot in car near Toledo Hospital
Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
BGSU student dies following alleged hazing incident
Toledo Police have confirmed there are responding to a shooting at 1500 Nevada Monday evening.
Second victim in Nevada St. shooting dies from injuries

Latest News

A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
TPD community relations survey results released
All Female Engine Crew makes history for the Washington Township Fire Department
All-female engine crew makes history for Washington Township Fire Department
Washington Twp. first all-female engine crew
Washington Twp. first all-female fire engine crew
Boil Advisory Graphic
Boil advisory issued for area of Toledo