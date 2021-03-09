Advertisement

DeWine declares March 9 day of remembrance for victims of COVID-19 pandemic

Governor DeWine
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on Ohioans, with more than 17,500 having died from the virus.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has declared March 9 as a day of remembrance in the state to honor those victims. The date marks the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed coronavirus case in the state.

Since that first positive case, more than 979,000 people have tested positive in Ohio.

