Every Breathe Counts: Performing CPR in an emergency

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Before a patient is transported to the hospital, someone has to call 911. In those moments waiting on an ambulance, time is precious, which is why paramedics like Promedica’s Moly Pope say it’s so important to take action and perform CPR.

“Starting CPR keeps the blood profusing, going through the body,” explains Pope. “The longer that patient is down, the harder it’s going to be to keep that heart going again when the help arrives.”

CPR is something a family member, friend, or bystander can do without mouth-to-mouth contact.

HANDS ONLY CPR:

1. Place your hands in the center of the person’s chest, across their sternum, in between the nipple line.

2. Push about 2/3 of the chest depth in for a count of 100 to 120 beats.

3. It can help to do this to the tune of songs like Baby Shark, Another One Bites the Dust, Staying Alive.

4. Perform for 1-2 minutes, and switch out with another person if you can if you are getting tired.

Additionally, paramedics say one of the most important things to do; stay calm.

Assign roles in an emergency, having one person call 9-1-1 and look out for the ambulance while the other performs CPR on the person in distress.

It just may save a life.

