Family displaced, dog dies in Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Investigators are working to figure out what started a fire that displaced a family of six and left a dog dead at a Toledo home.

It happened on the 4000 block of Peak Avenue in Toledo Monday night. Toledo Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene at 10:51 p.m, extinguished the flames, and deemed the fire under control by 11:06 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire, according to TFRD, but the Red Cross is helping the family with temporary housing. Upon investigation, fire crews found the body of a dog on the second floor of the home. Crews also found there were no working smoke alarms inside the house when the fire broke out.

The fire department is putting the loss estimate at $30,000 for damage to the structure and some of the family’s belongings inside.

TFRD has asked anyone with information about the fire to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-245-1111.

