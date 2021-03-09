Advertisement

Family displaced, dog dies in Toledo house fire

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Investigators are working to figure out what started a fire that displaced a family of six and left a dog dead at a Toledo home.

It happened on the 4000 block of Peak Avenue in Toledo Monday night. Toledo Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene at 10:51 p.m, extinguished the flames, and deemed the fire under control by 11:06 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire, according to TFRD, but the Red Cross is helping the family with temporary housing. Upon investigation, fire crews found the body of a dog on the second floor of the home. Crews also found there were no working smoke alarms inside the house when the fire broke out.

The fire department is putting the loss estimate at $30,000 for damage to the structure and some of the family’s belongings inside.

TFRD has asked anyone with information about the fire to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-245-1111.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU, died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
Bowling Green sophomore dies after alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at fraternity
Governor DeWine
Ohio expands vaccine eligibility starting Thursday
Jovon Porter died from his injuries suffered in a shooting on Tuesday, March 2.
Man dies after being found shot in car near Toledo Hospital
Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
BGSU student dies following alleged hazing incident
Toledo Police have confirmed there are responding to a shooting at 1500 Nevada Monday evening.
Second victim in Nevada St. shooting dies from injuries

Latest News

The college is hoping Monroe County voters approve a zero-increase millage renewal for...
MCCC hosting Women’s History Month events
Ohio Means Jobs is running its programs virtually right now
OH-Zone Viritual Career Fair on Wednesday
Every breath counts: Performing CPR in an emergency
Ohio again expands vaccine eligibility
Ohio again expands vaccine eligibility