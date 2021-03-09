Advertisement

Former employee accused of fraudulent tax returns, pocketing $17K from clients of Toledo financial business

A 2020 IRS 1040 Tax Return Form
A 2020 IRS 1040 Tax Return Form
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A former employee at a Toledo financial institution is facing charges after she allegedly stole more than $17,000 by filing false tax returns for at least 64 clients.

The suspect, whose name was redacted in a police report, worked for Jackson Hewitt on Dorr St. when the incidents happened. She no longer works at the business, which is still investigating her transactions.

According to the individual who reported the crime, she was advised by the Jackson Hewitt corporate office to file a police report. The IRS is also reportedly conducting an investigation.

The person who reported the crime told police she noticed the suspect had filed a tax return under a client’s social security number and kept the money for herself. That’s when she began investigating other transactions, finding 64 fraudulent claims worth more than $17,000.

