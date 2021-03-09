Lights, Camera, Action for Michigan’s Croswell Opera House

ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - It’s been over a year since Michigan’s oldest theater shut its doors and now The Croswell Opera House is planning its return to the main stage, kicking off the summer season with a special 155th-anniversary celebration.

The Croswell will mark the occasion with a free open house from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 19. Guests will be invited to learn about the history of the theater through a behind-the-scenes video tour that will be played on the Croswell’s big screen. The event will be hosted by longtime Croswell artists John MacNaughton and Stephen Kiersey and feature guest appearances by many Croswell performers.

The opera house hopes to reinstate performances outside at first, featuring concerts and small productions. In the fall, it hopes to bring back indoor musicals and fill the theater to at least 50% capacity, depending on the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

Employees said they are looking forward to bringing back their crews and spectacle performances with flying scenery and elaborate costumes.

“It’s that community of being together and sharing the arts and really sharing the joy and the laughter and the emotion that is really a part of every production,” said Jere Righter, the Art Director for Croswell Opera House.

The Croswell is located at 129 E. Maumee St. in downtown Adrian. For more information, visit croswell.org.

