Man charged with robbery of two west Toledo Dollar General stores

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been charged after Toledo Police say he robbed two Dollar General stores in west Toledo on Monday night.

The first call came in just after 10 p.m. for a robbery at a store in the 4000 block of Jackman. A clerk told police the suspect made threats towards her while stealing merchandise.

As TPD crews searched for the suspect and vehicle, a second robbery call came in for a store in the 800 block of Phillips, with a matching suspect and vehicle description.

A short time later, the suspect and car were spotted near W. Park and Franklin by Toledo Police. Joseph Castillo, 37, was taken into custody and charged with robbery. A second suspect, who is unnamed in the police report, has charges pending.

