Man charged with robbery of two west Toledo Dollar General stores

Joseph Castillo is charged with robbery after police say he allegedly robbed two Dollar General...
Joseph Castillo is charged with robbery after police say he allegedly robbed two Dollar General stores on Monday, March 8.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been charged after Toledo Police say he robbed two Dollar General stores in west Toledo on Monday night.

The first call came in just after 10 p.m. for a robbery at a store in the 4000 block of Jackman. A clerk told police the suspect made threats towards her while stealing merchandise.

As TPD crews searched for the suspect and vehicle, a second robbery call came in for a store in the 800 block of Phillips, with a matching suspect and vehicle description.

A short time later, the suspect and car were spotted near W. Park and Franklin by Toledo Police. Joseph Castillo, 37, was taken into custody and charged with robbery. A second suspect, who is unnamed in the police report, has charges pending.

