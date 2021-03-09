Advertisement

March 9th Weather Forecast

Very Warm Next 3 Days
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today with a high in the middle 60s. The lakeshore will cool down late this afternoon into the 40s and 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 60s. Thursday will be just as warm with a high chance of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. The rest of the week and weekend will be partly cloudy with highs returning to around average in the middle 40s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU, died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
Bowling Green sophomore dies after alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at fraternity
Jovon Porter died from his injuries suffered in a shooting on Tuesday, March 2.
Man dies after being found shot in car near Toledo Hospital
Governor DeWine
Ohio expands vaccine eligibility starting Thursday
Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
BGSU student dies following alleged hazing incident
Toledo Police have confirmed there are responding to a shooting at 1500 Nevada Monday evening.
Second victim in Nevada St. shooting dies from injuries

Latest News

March 9th Weather Forecast
March 9th Weather Forecast
3/8/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
3/8/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
3/8/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
3/8/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
3/8/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/8/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast