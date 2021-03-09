Advertisement

MCCC hosting Women’s History Month events

The college is hoping Monroe County voters approve a zero-increase millage renewal for...
The college is hoping Monroe County voters approve a zero-increase millage renewal for maintenance and improvement on campus.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Monroe County Community College is hosting events through the end of March to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Women Who Rise: Our Lineage of Leadership

Robin West Smith, Author & MCCC Sociology Adjunct Faculty

Tuesday, March 9 • 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/96535411211?pwd=enM3TkwyZVpuMG90ckVDaFhDUUpHUT09

Women’s Health

Katie Valley, Registered Holistic Nutritionist

Tuesday, March 11 • 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/97010614794?pwd=N3BEcXRWbWJUWlJSVFNiSzZBamlsZz09

Noteworthy Women of Monroe County

Christine Kull, Retired Curator Monroe County Historical Museum

Monday, March 15 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/93690213878?pwd=K3pZNnFlc3dJMHJkS1JGNXQ5MW9aZz09

Women Generals in the Armed Forces

Dr. Fidelis Teresa D’Cunha, District Provost at Wayne County Community College

Tuesday, March 16 11:00 am – 12:00pm

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/91704015630?pwd=NjIvWHNjTGtlK1ViVDFmNmIwdmdWUT09

CREED’s Honest Conversation About Racism: Celebrating Resilience and Success

Thursday, March 18, 5:00 pm

Join zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/98370909807?pwd=Snk3QXl3Uk5GVGljYk43WldGRzN1UT09

Book Break: The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

Rachel Eagle, Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Humanities/Social Sciences

Tuesday, March 23 10:30-11:30am

RSVP to Rachel Eagle at raeagle@monroeccc.edu and receive the TEAMS meeting information

Maintaining Mental Health during COVID Isolation, focusing on mothers with children

Wendy Klinski, Director of Behavior Health, Catholic Charities of SE MI

Wednesday, March 24 2:00 – 3:00 pm

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/95650410347?pwd=eVJiSVo2YkNTOXdXblFOaWlSODBWZz09

One Book One Community: An Evening with the Author

Brit Bennett, author of “The Vanishing Half”

Thursday, March 25 7:00 – 8:00 pm

Register at https://mymcls.com/

Empowering Women and Girls: The Global Human Rights Movement of Our Time

London J. Bell, J.D., LL.M., 2020 African Descent Fellow, United Nations Office of the

High Commissioner for Human Rights, Founder and President, Bell Global Justice Institute

Monday, March 29 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/98852186360?pwd=TGdsVzNteTV4TGgxN3ZUSjhIMDM4UT09

Interactive Workshop – Finding Your Inner Voice: Using Music as a Point of Healing and Growth

Presented by Tinola Mayfield-Guerrero and Leandra Mayfield

Monday, March 29, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/98248427926?pwd=cmJiY0hCdFU2RDQxVElXL1pmckl3Zz09

Gender and Identity in the Vanishing Half: A Roundtable Discussion

Hosted by the Gender and Sexuality Alliance from MCCC

Wednesday, March 31 4:00 pm

Register at https://mymcls.com/

For more information regarding these events at MCCC, contact Linda Torbet, Director of Human Resources,at (734) 384-4245 or ltorbet@monroeccc.edu.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU, died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
Bowling Green sophomore dies after alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at fraternity
Jovon Porter died from his injuries suffered in a shooting on Tuesday, March 2.
Man dies after being found shot in car near Toledo Hospital
Governor DeWine
Ohio expands vaccine eligibility starting Thursday
Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
BGSU student dies following alleged hazing incident
Toledo Police have confirmed there are responding to a shooting at 1500 Nevada Monday evening.
Second victim in Nevada St. shooting dies from injuries

Latest News

Ohio Means Jobs is running its programs virtually right now
OH-Zone Viritual Career Fair on Wednesday
Every breath counts: Performing CPR in an emergency
Ohio again expands vaccine eligibility
Ohio again expands vaccine eligibility
A new variant of COVID-19 is now in Ohio, state health officials announced Monday, as the state...
New COVID-19 variant found in Ohio as vaccine eligibility expands