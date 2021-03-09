MCCC hosting Women’s History Month events

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Monroe County Community College is hosting events through the end of March to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Women Who Rise: Our Lineage of Leadership

Robin West Smith, Author & MCCC Sociology Adjunct Faculty

Tuesday, March 9 • 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/96535411211?pwd=enM3TkwyZVpuMG90ckVDaFhDUUpHUT09

Women’s Health

Katie Valley, Registered Holistic Nutritionist

Tuesday, March 11 • 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/97010614794?pwd=N3BEcXRWbWJUWlJSVFNiSzZBamlsZz09

Noteworthy Women of Monroe County

Christine Kull, Retired Curator Monroe County Historical Museum

Monday, March 15 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/93690213878?pwd=K3pZNnFlc3dJMHJkS1JGNXQ5MW9aZz09

Women Generals in the Armed Forces

Dr. Fidelis Teresa D’Cunha, District Provost at Wayne County Community College

Tuesday, March 16 11:00 am – 12:00pm

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/91704015630?pwd=NjIvWHNjTGtlK1ViVDFmNmIwdmdWUT09

CREED’s Honest Conversation About Racism: Celebrating Resilience and Success

Thursday, March 18, 5:00 pm

Join zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/98370909807?pwd=Snk3QXl3Uk5GVGljYk43WldGRzN1UT09

Book Break: The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

Rachel Eagle, Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Humanities/Social Sciences

Tuesday, March 23 10:30-11:30am

RSVP to Rachel Eagle at raeagle@monroeccc.edu and receive the TEAMS meeting information

Maintaining Mental Health during COVID Isolation, focusing on mothers with children

Wendy Klinski, Director of Behavior Health, Catholic Charities of SE MI

Wednesday, March 24 2:00 – 3:00 pm

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/95650410347?pwd=eVJiSVo2YkNTOXdXblFOaWlSODBWZz09

One Book One Community: An Evening with the Author

Brit Bennett, author of “The Vanishing Half”

Thursday, March 25 7:00 – 8:00 pm

Register at https://mymcls.com/

Empowering Women and Girls: The Global Human Rights Movement of Our Time

London J. Bell, J.D., LL.M., 2020 African Descent Fellow, United Nations Office of the

High Commissioner for Human Rights, Founder and President, Bell Global Justice Institute

Monday, March 29 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/98852186360?pwd=TGdsVzNteTV4TGgxN3ZUSjhIMDM4UT09

Interactive Workshop – Finding Your Inner Voice: Using Music as a Point of Healing and Growth

Presented by Tinola Mayfield-Guerrero and Leandra Mayfield

Monday, March 29, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/98248427926?pwd=cmJiY0hCdFU2RDQxVElXL1pmckl3Zz09

Gender and Identity in the Vanishing Half: A Roundtable Discussion

Hosted by the Gender and Sexuality Alliance from MCCC

Wednesday, March 31 4:00 pm

Register at https://mymcls.com/

For more information regarding these events at MCCC, contact Linda Torbet, Director of Human Resources,at (734) 384-4245 or ltorbet@monroeccc.edu.

