MCCC hosting Women’s History Month events
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Monroe County Community College is hosting events through the end of March to celebrate Women’s History Month.
Women Who Rise: Our Lineage of Leadership
Robin West Smith, Author & MCCC Sociology Adjunct Faculty
Tuesday, March 9 • 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/96535411211?pwd=enM3TkwyZVpuMG90ckVDaFhDUUpHUT09
Women’s Health
Katie Valley, Registered Holistic Nutritionist
Tuesday, March 11 • 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/97010614794?pwd=N3BEcXRWbWJUWlJSVFNiSzZBamlsZz09
Noteworthy Women of Monroe County
Christine Kull, Retired Curator Monroe County Historical Museum
Monday, March 15 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/93690213878?pwd=K3pZNnFlc3dJMHJkS1JGNXQ5MW9aZz09
Women Generals in the Armed Forces
Dr. Fidelis Teresa D’Cunha, District Provost at Wayne County Community College
Tuesday, March 16 11:00 am – 12:00pm
Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/91704015630?pwd=NjIvWHNjTGtlK1ViVDFmNmIwdmdWUT09
CREED’s Honest Conversation About Racism: Celebrating Resilience and Success
Thursday, March 18, 5:00 pm
Join zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/98370909807?pwd=Snk3QXl3Uk5GVGljYk43WldGRzN1UT09
Book Break: The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
Rachel Eagle, Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Humanities/Social Sciences
Tuesday, March 23 10:30-11:30am
RSVP to Rachel Eagle at raeagle@monroeccc.edu and receive the TEAMS meeting information
Maintaining Mental Health during COVID Isolation, focusing on mothers with children
Wendy Klinski, Director of Behavior Health, Catholic Charities of SE MI
Wednesday, March 24 2:00 – 3:00 pm
Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/95650410347?pwd=eVJiSVo2YkNTOXdXblFOaWlSODBWZz09
One Book One Community: An Evening with the Author
Brit Bennett, author of “The Vanishing Half”
Thursday, March 25 7:00 – 8:00 pm
Register at https://mymcls.com/
Empowering Women and Girls: The Global Human Rights Movement of Our Time
London J. Bell, J.D., LL.M., 2020 African Descent Fellow, United Nations Office of the
High Commissioner for Human Rights, Founder and President, Bell Global Justice Institute
Monday, March 29 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/98852186360?pwd=TGdsVzNteTV4TGgxN3ZUSjhIMDM4UT09
Interactive Workshop – Finding Your Inner Voice: Using Music as a Point of Healing and Growth
Presented by Tinola Mayfield-Guerrero and Leandra Mayfield
Monday, March 29, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/98248427926?pwd=cmJiY0hCdFU2RDQxVElXL1pmckl3Zz09
Gender and Identity in the Vanishing Half: A Roundtable Discussion
Hosted by the Gender and Sexuality Alliance from MCCC
Wednesday, March 31 4:00 pm
Register at https://mymcls.com/
For more information regarding these events at MCCC, contact Linda Torbet, Director of Human Resources,at (734) 384-4245 or ltorbet@monroeccc.edu.
