New COVID-19 variant found in Ohio as vaccine eligibility expands

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new variant of COVID-19 is now in Ohio, state health officials announced Monday, as the state prepares to lower the minimum age to qualify to get a vaccine to 50.

There are 15 reported cases of the P.1 variant across nine states, according to the CDC, including Ohio. The variant originated in Brazil.

In addition, the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the U.K., is spreading and expected to be the dominant strain in the state in the coming months. Ohio reported 31 cases of the variant as of Monday, CDC data shows.

“As the numbers of these variants continue to grow, they remind us that COVID-19 isn’t giving up,” said Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff.

He said residents have weapons to protect against the spreading variants, including masks and the vaccine.

People ages 50 and above can register to get the shots starting Thursday in Ohio, Gov. Mike Dewine announced Monday. It comes one week after he lowered the minimum age from 65 to 60.

“If everybody 50 and above were vaccinated, you would knock out 98% of the deaths,” DeWine said. “So, making that available as quickly as we could was very important.”

People with Type 2 diabetes or end-stage renal disease will also qualify to get vaccinated starting Thursday.

Beginning Thursday, March 11: Phase 2B

Gov. DeWine said he made the change after his weekly call with health commissioners across the state. He said some encouraged him to make the change because they are finding they have extra doses of the vaccine at the end of each week.

But, he said there was no pattern to pinpoint where those issues are arrising.

Also on Monday, the state launched its vaccine scheduling tool. DeWine said it will be used to streamline the scheduling and reporting efforts to have a central location for providers across the state.

But not every provider is on board with the new site yet.

DeWine said the Ohio Department of Health is working to move everyone to the scheduling service, or connect them with a separate site that is tied to the state’s.

“Our team continues to work with providers to load more appointments on this system,” DeWine said. “We encourage providers to get on as quickly as they can.”

Last week was the first that Ohio received a shipment of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine. The CDC is expected to update data Tuesday to reveal how many doses each state will receive this week. Last week, Ohio received 96,100 doses. Meanwhile, Ohio’s Pfizer allocation increased by 11,700 this week to 143,910 of first and second doses, totalling 287,820. The state’s Moderna allotment (114,100 per dose) didn’t change compared to last week.

Ohio is getting 11,700 more (1st and 2nd doses each) doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week compared to last, per CDC allocation data.



The governor said more than two million Ohioans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, despite the state’s dashboard reflecting a slightly lower number. He said the state’s data is usually a day behind. More than one million Ohioans are completely vaccinated, the state’s dashboard shows, representing nearly 10% of Ohio’s population.

“We have a ways to go,” DeWine said. “But we’re moving.”

