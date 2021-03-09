New living, retail space headed to downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 125-year-old building in downtown Toledo is getting new life by attracting renters and retail.

The former McManus- Troup Building on Jefferson Avenue is getting a facelift and new name with a $4million project. It’s now called The Lofts on Jefferson and will house 18 luxury lofts up to 2,100 square feet.

“It’s in the national historic register, so we re excited about that,” said Perry Teplitsky, managing member of Talon Renovations, LLC.

Teplitsky said he plans to maintain some of the building’s historic charm.

“We are maintaining the hardwood floors that are about 125 years old and some skylights in the building,” Teplitsky said. “Everything else will be brand new including the kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, and ceilings.”

The upper four floors of the building will consist of luxury lofts, while the first floor will be available for retail space.

“We think there is an opportunity for some unique retail businesses,” said Teplinsky.

Despite the pandemic, Teplinsky believes there is a demand for housing in downtown Toledo.

“There’s some business coming back to downtown Toledo and eventually a lot of population moving down here, as well.”

As more people are working from home, Teplinksy said they altered the designs for some of the loft to include an office space.

“We kind of redesigned this building with that in mind, so out of the 18 units being constructed 12 will have offices.”

Construction is expected to wrap up by August 2021. For more information on rental pricing at The Lofts on Jefferson click HERE.

