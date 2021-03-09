No suspects in murder of Toledo rapper De De Porter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jo’von Porter, better known for his rap name De De Porter, was shot and killed last week.

It happened on West Central Avenue near ProMedica.

His mother Abena Rowland says he was living his childhood dream as a rap artist.

“He loved his music. Ever since he was a kid he had a notebook everywhere with him and I was like if you don’t put the notebook down... He wasn’t a real talker, he was a real thinker.”

His mom says he was scheduled to shoot a video in Atlanta, launched his clothing line and likely sign a contract.

“So he was really excited. He told me the other day, he said, ‘Mom I think this is it’ and I said it is.”

Police don’t have a motive or suspects in the deadly shooting.

Porter’s passenger Leon Johnson was questioned as a witness by police.

He was not injured.

Porter’s mother says De De’s little cousin is devastated. He was on Facetime with him when the SUV was shot up.

“He said he was just eating his pizza talking to me. He heard all of the pop pop pop pop pop and then he seen blood or he seen the phone drop. He never heard my son holler but he knew. He just started screaming and screaming and calling his mom.”

His murder has stunned his fans.

“Let the police do their job. That’s their job that’s their business. He just don’t like drama and so I know who he is and I don’t like drama so I don’t even want to hear anything. I know that the police will do their work.”

His mother told me she will finish launching his clothing line.

“What he left for his children - this clothing line and his music - we’re going to keep making sure that it’s not in vain.”

