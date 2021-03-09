OH-Zone Viritual Career Fair on Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - OhioMeansJobs Lucas County is among the organizations that will sponsor the OH•Zone Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The goal of the career fair is to help Ohioans find employment while assisting regional employers build a qualified, motivated workforce. As the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual career fair will help connect job seekers with prospective local companies and industries to meet their workforce needs.

The virtual online event will feature more than 20 regional Ohio companies that have openings for positions. Participating employers in the 17-county region will have virtual booths featuring their job openings that require various experience levels. The online chat for the OH•Zone Virtual Career Fair will connect job seekers directly with organizations from the comfort of their home, office, smartphone, or tablet.

The online, cloud-based platform makes it easy and fun to participate. After signing in, job seekers will be able to explore the available information and opportunities and participate in one-on-one text-based chats with representatives from participating companies.

OhioMeansJobs Lucas County is partnering with the Regional Growth Partnership and JobsOhio to host the event. Job seekers are asked to register for the OH•Zone Virtual Career Fair in advance of the event on Wednesday and to upload their resume and qualifications at: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/jobsohio-1/e/j35AB .

Participating employers include Anne Grady Services, C&K Industrial Services, Caravan Facilities Management, LLC, City of Toledo, Detroit Manufacturing Systems, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Kingston HealthCare, Libbey Inc., Maumee Assembly & Stamping, Mercy Health, NSG Group, Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Otterbein Sunset Communities, Pinnacle Logistics, ProMedica, Rite Aid, Syncreon, and Zepf Center.

For registration help and more information, please call OhioMeansJobs Lucas County at 419-213-5627.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.