Advertisement

Report: Biden dogs no longer at White House after ‘biting incident’ with security

One of the Bidens' German shepherds, 3-year-old Major, was allegedly involved in a "biting...
One of the Bidens' German shepherds, 3-year-old Major, was allegedly involved in a "biting incident" with a member of White House security. He was adopted in November 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter.(Source: Joe Biden via Facebook)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The two German shepherds belonging to President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden are back in Delaware following an incident with White House security, sources told CNN.

The dogs, 3-year-old Major and 13-year-old Champ, were taken back to the Biden family home in Delaware last week after what sources describe as a “biting incident.” The alleged incident involved Major and a member of White House security.

One person described the alleged incident as “aggressive.” The exact condition of the victim is unknown.

Major had previously shown agitated behavior while at the White House, including jumping, barking and “charging” at staff and security, according to CNN sources. He was adopted by the Bidens in November 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter.

Both Major and Champ moved into the White House in January, less than a week after the president’s inauguration. The first lady said last month she was focused on getting them settled into their new home.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU, died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
Bowling Green sophomore dies after alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at fraternity
Jovon Porter died from his injuries suffered in a shooting on Tuesday, March 2.
Man dies after being found shot in car near Toledo Hospital
Governor DeWine
Ohio expands vaccine eligibility starting Thursday
Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
BGSU student dies following alleged hazing incident
Toledo Police have confirmed there are responding to a shooting at 1500 Nevada Monday evening.
Second victim in Nevada St. shooting dies from injuries

Latest News

Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Her husband is encouraging everyone not to let their guards down and to continue wearing masks...
'We're not giving up': Mother of 5 fighting for her life due to COVID-19
Detectives with the sheriff’s office are following leads, calling the case “an active and...
Man takes down suspect's license plate, attempts to follow him after possible road rage shooting
Carl Bauer and his son witnessed a shooting on Tennessee’s Interstate 24 and attempted to tail...
Father, son tail suspect after shooting on Tenn. highway