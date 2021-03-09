Advertisement

Supreme Court won’t hear Trump immigration case after all

FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won’t weigh in on the legality of a controversial Trump administration immigration policy after an agreement by the Biden administration and states and groups challenging it. The agreement comes amid the Biden administration’s reconsideration of the so-called public charge rule.

It’s just the latest outgrowth of the Biden administration’s effort to undo Trump administration immigration policies. The new administration recently dismissed high court appeals over former President Donald Trump’s effort to deny funding to so-called sanctuary communities.

The justices, at the administration’s request, also put off cases they had agreed to hear over the funding of portions of the wall along the border with Mexico and the policy of forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their hearings

The high court had in late February agreed to hear a Trump administration appeal of a lower court ruling against the public charge rule. The policy allows the denial of permanent residency status to immigrants because of their use of food stamps, Medicaid, housing vouchers or other public benefits. The justices had agreed to hear the case even as President Joe Biden called for a “top-to-bottom” review of the rule.

On Tuesday, however, the Biden administration withdrew the appeal, saying all parties involved agreed to dismiss the case.

The immigrant groups that had been challenging the policy said that clears “the way at last for this unlawful rule to no longer be enforced.” Previously, the Supreme Court had divided 5-4 over allowing the policy to take effect while the legal challenge continued. The legal challenge involved New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New York City and several organizations.

Under the Trump administration policy, applicants for green cards had to show they wouldn’t be burdens to the country or “public charges.”

Federal law already required those seeking permanent residency or legal status to prove they wouldn’t be a “public charge.” But the Trump administration rule included a wider range of programs that could disqualify them.

Immigrant rights advocates deemed it a “wealth test,” while public health experts said it would mean poorer health outcomes and rising costs as low-income migrants chose between needed services and their bid to stay in the country legally.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU, died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
Bowling Green sophomore dies after alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at fraternity
Governor DeWine
Ohio expands vaccine eligibility starting Thursday
Jovon Porter died from his injuries suffered in a shooting on Tuesday, March 2.
Man dies after being found shot in car near Toledo Hospital
Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
BGSU student dies following alleged hazing incident
Toledo Police have confirmed there are responding to a shooting at 1500 Nevada Monday evening.
Second victim in Nevada St. shooting dies from injuries

Latest News

George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
At Chauvin trial, some in jury pool have sharp views on case
FBI releases new security footage of a person placing pipe bombs outside RNC and DNC...
FBI releases new pipe bomb video from night before Capitol attack
First lady Barbara Bush jokes with journalist Roger Mudd, left, during a reception in...
Roger Mudd, longtime network TV newsman, dies at 93
Open the curtains and turn on the lights, it's time to put on a show!
Lights, Camera, Action for Michigan’s Croswell Opera House
In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 photo, riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone...
Pentagon set to OK extending Guard deployment at Capitol