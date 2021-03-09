TPD community relations survey results released

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has released initial findings from its second community relations survey to gauge how the community feels about police and TPD initiatives.

The survey opened in 2020 and garnered more than 1300 responses. According to Lt. Kellie Lenhardt, the department’s Public Information Officer, 71% of those respondents said they had a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in Toledo police -- a notable difference from the national average of 48% of respondents who felt the same way.

TPD recognized that the department can also make some improvements based on the results of the latest survey. The majority of respondents indicated a poor outlook on crime overall in their neighborhoods. Most felt that the rate of crime had stayed the same and nearly 40% felt crime had increased.

“If our residents feel that crime is on the rise or staying the same in their neighborhoods, we need to make sure that feeling is addressed by increasing officer visibility and communicating information about crime trends in neighborhoods,” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral.

Chief Kral also agreed with the community’s poor view of police response times and said he wished the department had the ability to decrease those response times, but TPD has to focus its limited resources on areas that have the most calls for service.

The statement also said the department will direct resources toward efforts that positively impact community relationships with authorities.

The full 2020 survey results will be posted here in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.