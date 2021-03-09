Advertisement

TPD community relations survey results released

A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has released initial findings from its second community relations survey to gauge how the community feels about police and TPD initiatives.

The survey opened in 2020 and garnered more than 1300 responses. According to Lt. Kellie Lenhardt, the department’s Public Information Officer, 71% of those respondents said they had a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in Toledo police -- a notable difference from the national average of 48% of respondents who felt the same way.

TPD recognized that the department can also make some improvements based on the results of the latest survey. The majority of respondents indicated a poor outlook on crime overall in their neighborhoods. Most felt that the rate of crime had stayed the same and nearly 40% felt crime had increased.

“If our residents feel that crime is on the rise or staying the same in their neighborhoods, we need to make sure that feeling is addressed by increasing officer visibility and communicating information about crime trends in neighborhoods,” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral.

Chief Kral also agreed with the community’s poor view of police response times and said he wished the department had the ability to decrease those response times, but TPD has to focus its limited resources on areas that have the most calls for service.

The statement also said the department will direct resources toward efforts that positively impact community relationships with authorities.

The full 2020 survey results will be posted here in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU, died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
Bowling Green sophomore dies after alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at fraternity
Governor DeWine
Ohio expands vaccine eligibility starting Thursday
Jovon Porter died from his injuries suffered in a shooting on Tuesday, March 2.
Man dies after being found shot in car near Toledo Hospital
Stone Foltz, a sophomore at BGSU died following an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at...
BGSU student dies following alleged hazing incident
Toledo Police have confirmed there are responding to a shooting at 1500 Nevada Monday evening.
Second victim in Nevada St. shooting dies from injuries

Latest News

All Female Engine Crew makes history for the Washington Township Fire Department
All-female engine crew makes history for Washington Township Fire Department
Washington Twp. first all-female engine crew
Washington Twp. first all-female fire engine crew
Boil Advisory Graphic
Boil advisory issued for area of Toledo
Catholic Sisters throughout northwest Ohio are hosting a food drive on Friday.
Catholic Sisters hosting food drive on Friday