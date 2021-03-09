UT announces plans to hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Graduates at the University of Toledo will get the chance to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas this spring.

The university announced Tuesday that multiple commencement ceremonies will take place at the Glass Bowl, on May 8. Graduates from the class of 2020 are also invited to participate after their in-person ceremonies were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic; 2020 grads will need to RSVP.

For graduates who prefer to participate virtually, the ceremonies will be streamed online at utoledo.edu/commencement.

The ceremonies will recognize graduates from the colleges of Arts and Letters; the John B. and Lillian E. Neff College of Business and Innovation; Judith Herb College of Education; Engineering; Health and Human Services; Natural Sciences and Mathematics; Nursing; and University College.

Graduating students will be split into at least two groups for separate ceremonies and guests will be limited with tickets required. All attendees will be required to wear face masks and keep at least six feet from others not in their household.

The commencement keynote speaker will be UT alumna Irma Olguin, Jr., the co-founder and chief executive officer of Bitwise Industries in Fresno, Calif. She graduated in 2004 from the UToledo College of Engineering with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.