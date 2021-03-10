Advertisement

Driver in critical condition after hitting Springfield school bus head-on

Authorities are on the scene of a crash between a Springfield school bus and a car on Wednesday, March 10. No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are on the scene of two serious injury crashes on Wednesday morning, including an incident between an empty Springfield school bus and a car.

The bus crash happened on Perrysburg Holland near Holland Sylvania roads, at the I-475 overpass. There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash. The road is closed at this time, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to Sgt. Slates with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a black Mazda SUV was traveling eastbound on Perrysburg Holland Rd. when the driver lost control, struck a guardrail on the overpass, and went into oncoming traffic, hitting the school bus head-on.

The driver of the SUV was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The bus driver was unharmed.

The driver of a black Mazda SUV was taken to the hospital in critical condition after hitting a Springfield school bus head-on. There were no children on the bus.(WTVG)

Authorities are also on the scene of a crash involving a commercial vehicle on Dussel at I-475.

