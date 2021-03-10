Advertisement

Authorities arrest second suspect in Nevada St. shooting

Mathew Garcia is wanted in connection with the March 1 murder of Bradley Keel. This photo of...
Mathew Garcia is wanted in connection with the March 1 murder of Bradley Keel. This photo of Garcia is from a 2019 booking.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second man wanted in connection with a shooting in east Toledo has been arrested.

Mathew Garcia was arrested Wednesday in Defiance by members of the Toledo Police Department and U.S. Marshals Task Force in Defiance.

Garcia was wanted for the murder of Brad Keel and David Misch in the 1500 block of Nevada on March 1. The other man wanted in the crime, Brandon Lampros turned himself in to authorities on March 3.

