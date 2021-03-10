Authorities arrest second suspect in Nevada St. shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second man wanted in connection with a shooting in east Toledo has been arrested.

Mathew Garcia was arrested Wednesday in Defiance by members of the Toledo Police Department and U.S. Marshals Task Force in Defiance.

Garcia was wanted for the murder of Brad Keel and David Misch in the 1500 block of Nevada on March 1. The other man wanted in the crime, Brandon Lampros turned himself in to authorities on March 3.

