BG authorities asking public for information in Foltz’s death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - As the Bowling Green Police Division continues to investigate the death of Stone Foltz, they are offering individuals opportunities to come forward with information.

Anyone can contact Det. Scott Frank at 419-352-2571. If someone wants to remain anonymous, they can call the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).

Foltz was a Bowling Green State University sophomore who died in an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at a fraternity.

