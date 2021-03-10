Advertisement

BG authorities asking public for information in Foltz’s death

Bowling Green Police are asking for the public's help with any information related to the death...
Bowling Green Police are asking for the public's help with any information related to the death of BGSU student Stone Foltz.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - As the Bowling Green Police Division continues to investigate the death of Stone Foltz, they are offering individuals opportunities to come forward with information.

Anyone can contact Det. Scott Frank at 419-352-2571. If someone wants to remain anonymous, they can call the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).

Foltz was a Bowling Green State University sophomore who died in an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at a fraternity.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St John’s Jesuit boys basketball season ends due to COVID protocol
JolayStatin, left, and Yasmen Crow are charged for allegedly robbing an elderly woman in a...
Additional charges filed against women accused of Food Town purse robbery
Boil Advisory Graphic
Boil advisory issued for area of Toledo
No suspects in murder of Toledo rapper De De Porter
No suspects in murder of Toledo rapper De De Porter
Cpl. Karrie Houtz works as a dispatcher for the Wood Co. Sheriff's Office
Dispatcher walked student through CPR on Stone Foltz

Latest News

Charles Woodson is honored by Ohio lawmakers with Charles Woodson Way in Fremont
NFL Hall of Famer and Fremont native honored by Ohio legislators
Lawmakers to introduce anti-hazing legislation
Anti-hazing legislation announcement
Toledo neighbors sick of fire debris
Toledo neighbors sick of debris left from November fire
Virtual Fair provides options to students.
“OhioMeansJobs” virtual fair brings career opportunities to Wood County students