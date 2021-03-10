Bowling Green schools announce return-to-classroom date

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the last school districts in northwest Ohio still using a hybrid learning schedule has announced its return to the classroom by the end of the month.

Bowling Green Schools voted Tuesday night to return to in-person learning on March 29. The schools will continue its hybrid learning schedule until that time.

Teachers and staff in the BG district are on track to be full vaccinated by March 26. They received the Pfizer vaccine, with a second dose scheduled for March 12.

The district is concerned about a substitute teacher and para-professional shortage, and they’re asking parents for help. They are also experiencing a bus driver shortage, too, with mechanics and the transportation director filling in on routes.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.