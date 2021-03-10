Advertisement

Cat in west Toledo finds itself in hairy situation

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A cat in west Toledo has found itself in a perilous predicament, and now residents are trying to figure out who and how to get the feline down safely.

The cat was apparently chased up a power pole by dogs on W. Rowland near Alexis and Douglas at lunchtime Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the cat was still on top of the power pole.

According to an email to 13abc, the owner has contacted Toledo Edison, Toledo police and fire, and tree services. A tree service was supposed to come out Wednesday but had to cancel.

Now, the cat has appeared to move from its original perch down the cable line. Backyards surrounding the pole have dogs, which appear to be pacing around the base of the pole.

A Toledo Edison employee arrived later in the morning on Wednesday to see what could be done, but he said there’s not much they could do for fear of the feline scratching or biting an employee.

