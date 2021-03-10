Advertisement

CDC, Dollar General may team up on vaccinations

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s looking to partner with Dollar General to accelerate the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in rural areas of the United States.

The talks come amid concern that Americans who don’t have access to big box stores will have trouble getting vaccinated.

Dollar General is one of the nation’s largest retailers with more than 16,000 locations.

That’s about three times more than the number of Walmarts and more than half as many as CVS and Walgreens.

No further details were available.

Dollar General recently announced it would give staff members four hours of pay to get vaccinated.

