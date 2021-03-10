COVID-19 pandemic hits the one year mark

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been one year to the day since Ohio and Lucas County started the journey which would become a worldwide pandemic and take the lives of 730 family and friends in the county.

The week of March 9th started the lockdowns, quarantines, testing, and vaccinating against COVID-19. In Lucas County, there have been almost 36,000 confirmed cases of the Corona Virus to date. There was little thought a year ago that it would get this big and go on this long.

“Was it going to be a pandemic? I think we saw overseas that it was going to be something. Did not quite know that it was going to be what it turned out to be,” Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski said. “That day or those first couple of weeks I think we were all so nervous and didn’t know what was going to happen. The fear of the unknown. "

But as the year went on with lockdowns ordered by the state and the closing of schools and businesses, the local public health departments worked around the clock to keep residents as safe as they could.

“We have been going 24/7 trying to get to the other side and we’re finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Lucas County Health Department’s Shannon Lands said.

Lands is referring to the development of three new vaccines. Public health departments are now working around the clock to administer these vaccines. The hope is they will be able to vaccinate enough people to achieve 70% herd immunity at the end of the next three months.

And life as we knew it, can start the long road back to some sort of normalcy.

