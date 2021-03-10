Advertisement

Facebook moves to dismiss federal, state antitrust suits

This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. A federal judge on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 approved a $650 million settlement of a privacy lawsuit against Facebook for allegedly using photo face-tagging and other biometric data without permission of its users.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Facebook has asked a court to dismiss state and federal antitrust lawsuits that accuse it of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors.

The social media giant said Wednesday that the complaints “do not credibly claim” that its conduct harmed either consumers or market competition.

The antitrust suits, filed in December by the Federal Trade Commission and 48 states, are seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of the social network’s popular Instagram and WhatsApp services.

“As we said when the FTC and the state attorneys general announced these lawsuits, people around the world use our products not because they have to, but because we make their lives better,” Facebook said in a statement.

The FTC suit asserts that Facebook has engaged in a “systematic strategy” to eliminate its competition, including by purchasing smaller up-and-coming rivals like Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. New York Attorney General Letitia James, in announcing the states complaint, echoed this sentiment, saying that Facebook “used its monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition, all at the expense of everyday users.”

The FTC and the New York Attorney General’s office did not immediately respond to messages for comment.

Big Tech companies are facing growing opposition from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on the power they have amassed over the past decade. There’s little likelihood the pressure will ease up. President Joe Biden has said that a breakup of tech giants should be seriously considered.

Lawmakers and consumer advocates have accused Facebook of anticompetitive behavior, most starkly in buying up aspiring smaller rivals like Instagram and WhatsApp and by copying competitors.

Critics say such tactics squash competition and could limit viable alternatives for consumers looking, for instance, for comparable services that do less tracking for targeted advertising. Businesses, including mom and pop shops, might have to pay more for ads if they have fewer choices to reach consumers online.

The lawsuits could take years to resolve.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A provision in the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that President Joe Biden is expected to...
Government to pay most parents with children every month under pandemic relief package
St John’s Jesuit boys basketball season ends due to COVID protocol
Boil Advisory Graphic
Boil advisory issued for area of Toledo
JolayStatin, left, and Yasmen Crow are charged for allegedly robbing an elderly woman in a...
Additional charges filed against women accused of Food Town purse robbery
Cpl. Karrie Houtz works as a dispatcher for the Wood Co. Sheriff's Office
Dispatcher walked student through CPR on Stone Foltz

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
SuperCam microphone on NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover catches the sound of wind.
Listen: This is the sound of wind from Mars
HOPE Toledo works to provide educational access to students in the Toledo area.
Scott HS graduates are heading to college (again) thanks to HOPE Toledo
Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer...
Attorneys probe jurors’ racial attitudes in ex-cop Chauvin’s trial