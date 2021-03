TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An open fire that got out of control burned approximately 80 acres, shutting down Albon Road between Angola and Airport Highway Wednesday.

Springfield Township Fire and eight other departments worked together to restrict the afternoon blaze.

The department attributed the quick spread of the fire to high winds and dry conditions.

Springfield Fire & Rescue and all fire departments are urging residents and business not to open burn as severe dry... Posted by Springfield Twp Fire Department on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

