Government to pay most parents with children every month under pandemic relief package

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A provision in the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign this week will temporarily guarantee a monthly income for most families with children and has the potential to lift millions of children out of poverty.

Families with children under six years old will get $3,600 per child annually and $3,000 for children between the ages of 6-17 under the measure to expand the child tax credit. The changes under the American Rescue Plan Act allow families to get payments monthly instead of annually during tax season.

The credits start to phase out for individuals earning $75,000 annually and couples making $150,000.

Under the current system, people can claim up to $2,000 per child to help reduce their federal tax bill. If someone’s credits exceed their owed taxes, they only get up to $1,400 refunded.

The new credits will be fully refundable, so no matter how much someone owed in federal taxes, they’ll get the payments.

There’s also no cap on how much families can receive. So, for example, a couple with six children between the ages of 6-17 will receive $18,000 per year from the federal government, or $1,500 a month.

There’s also no income minimum for people to qualify for the credits.

The current system only allows people making at least $2,500 a year to qualify, so people don’t need a job to get the credits.

Many families with the lowest incomes didn’t receive the full credit possible previously. The Center on Budget and Policy Proposals estimates it would make the full child tax credit available to 27 million children whose families don’t currently get the full credit.

It could lift 45% of children out of poverty in the United States, including more than 50% of Black children, according to projections by the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University. In Ohio, those experts say the changes will cut child poverty by more than 48 percent, the eighth-largest change in the country.

It’s something Kevin Egan, an associate professor of economics at the University of Toledo, said is the most important part of expanding the child tax credits.

“Lifting children out of poverty, there’s no greater use of our taxpayer dollars than that,” Egan said. “Those are our future workers. Those are investments that are important to the future of our economy.”

Democrats have floated the idea of a guaranteed income for families for decades. Several other developed countries already have similar systems.

But it’s received pushback from Republicans on Capitol Hill, including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

“If pulling families out of poverty were as simple as handing moms and dads a check, we would have solved poverty a long time ago,” he wrote.

But other Republicans, including Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, have signaled support for such an idea. Romney proposed his own, different monthly child benefit payment system.

The Republican-led effort to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 in 2017 doubled the child tax credit to $2,000 and allowed families with incomes up to $400,000 to qualify, but those in the lowest income brackets didn’t under that plan.

The latest expansion effort included in the emergency coronavirus stimulus package only lasts for one year. After that, Democrats would have to work on a separate piece of legislation to make the payments permeant.

The odds of that happening, Egan believes, are fairly good.

“This just really helps families get money when they need it each month,” he said. “I don’t see that going away.”

He said if Republicans are concerned about spending too much on this program to look to others for cuts. This one, he argues, will be essential moving forward.

“One of our largest expenses is on social security and Medicare. We’ve decided since the 1930s to keep elderly people out of poverty,” Egan said. “It’s been quite surprising to me that we’ve left children behind.”

Those families who don’t qualify for the expanded credits but did under the old system can still get the regular credit of $2,000 per child. That includes people with joint incomes below $400,000 or individual incomes below $200,000.

People can still collect the payments on their tax returns if they choose to opt out of the monthly payments.

They could start going out as early as July. But there is the possibility the Treasury Department says that’s not realistic. In that case, the payments would have to be made as frequently as possible, potentially once per quarter instead of once per month.

