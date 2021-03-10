Local dog is up for a national honor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You can help a local dog win a national award. His name is Jeremiah, and his owner says his incredible story of survival and resilience has inspired a lot of people.

After hearing about Jeremiah’s living conditions in 2017, Britni Wilson-Carleton went to check on him. He lived outside on the end of a heavy chain 24/7. He had been used in dog fights and had several serious injuries, including a heavily damaged eye that eventually had to be removed. His collar was also growing into his neck.

The owner ended up asking Britni to take Jeremiah. She didn’t hesitate. Britni is the co-founder of The Compassionate Village, a local rescue group that was started in 2018. The rescue was inspired in part by Jeremiah’s story.

“It is truly remarkable how trusting he is of everyone he meets. It’s beautiful,” says Britni. “He does not have an aggressive bone in his body. He is always happy, and glad to meet everyone. So to think that to save his own life, he had to harm others, makes me sick to my stomach. He is living proof of resiliency and grace. He wears a smile every day. I always say there’s a lot he can teach us humans. Our scars tell our story, but they don’t have to define us.”

If you’d like to vote for Jeremiah in the “America’s Favorite Pet” contest, you can do that through 11 o’clock Thursday night. You can vote for free once a day. You can also buy as many votes as you’d like, and the proceeds are then given to an animal rescue group. To vote for Jeremiah get connected to The Compassionate Village Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.