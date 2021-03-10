Looking forward to senior centers re-opening

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One year after the COVID shutdowns, the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center remains closed.

The St. Patrick’s Day window display is still up from last year just in time to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the COVID closing of all senior centers.

The move made sense and still does as it serves the highest risk population of people vulnerable to the Corona Virus. But many ask at what cost are we keeping our seniors safe?

It has been a year of utter isolation for clients like Susan Caruso who drives up each day at noon along with a long line of seniors for the “drop and go” lunch packages. When asked what she misses the most she says “The interacting with people again. The social part of it.”

Cathy McVicker runs the center and says “Our staff continued to do calling wellness calls to check up on people. Some more than others. We are in contact with people on Facebook. We are doing activities on Zoom.”

But like her clients, she looks forward to the day when they can once again welcome crowds back into the facility. “To be able to start to hear laughter again in the building. And people just engaging.”

Billie Johnson is the President and CEO of the NWO Area Office On Aging and says it will most likely be May or June before we see senior centers open again. “And then when we do open up it will be in very small numbers. We will do it gradually and we will do it in a safe manner.”

The NWO Area Office On Aging ran three different clinics to vaccinate over 300 people from area senior living facilities on Wednesday. This was their second shot and moves them closer to being able to connect safely with family and friends soon.

