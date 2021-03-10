March 10th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be very warm and windy today with highs in the upper 60s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Thursday will be the final warm day in this stretch. Highs in the middle 60s are expected with showers and storms likely. Friday will be in the middle 50s. The weekend will be in the middle 40s with a partly cloudy sky. There is a chance for a rain and snow mix Monday into Tuesday next week.

